Shaw, Jr., Fredrick

WILLIAMSON/ROCK HILL, SC: Entered into rest on March 12, 2025 at age 78.

Fred was born to the late Fredrick, Sr. and Mary (Ross) Shaw on August 20, 1946 in Ogdensburg, NY.

Predeceased by his siblings: sisters: Evelyn Shaw, Peggy Garlow, Darlene Miller; brothers: Forrest and Brad Shaw; father and mother in-law: Gerald and Carol Leach; brothers in law: Henry and Scott Leach.

Fred was long time and dedicated employee of Seneca Foods Corp. and retired after many years of service.

Survived by his wife Brenda (Leach) Shaw; sons: Robert and Jack Shaw; step-children: Amanda (Ivan) DeForrest and Charles Greenwood; grandchildren: Samantha (Bob) Urwin, Robert and Joseph (Tori) Austin; Desiree DeForrest and Mackenzi Bushey; great grandchildren: Myla and Jamison; siblings: Marjorie (David) Prince, Sharon Hughes, Kathleen Claeys, JoAnn (Tim) Budd, Jeff and Charles Shaw; step sister: Linda Smith; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Fred’s life will be held on (Saturday) May 24, 2025 at 2pm at the Sodus Center Fire Hall.

