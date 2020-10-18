Shay, William R.

NEWARK: William “Bill” Shay, 76, of Newark NY passed away at his home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Friends may call from 10:00 to 1130 a.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, 124 W Miller St. Newark. Bill’s funeral service will follow visitation at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Please note, for visitation and the service, all NYS social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed. Bill was born in Plainfield, NJ, the son of the late Raymond and Mildred Shay. Bill moved as a young child to the Catskill area, where he grew up on a small rural dairy farm, graduating from South Kortright (NY) Central. He attended SUNY Delhi, where he met his wife, Roxanne Ehrhardt, and soon moved to Newark. Bill began a long career working in the agricultural chemical industry, starting at Barker Chemical and retiring from Agchem Service due to health issues. He then spent the last 21 years being the best Papa/Grandpa. Bill was a life member of Newark BPOE #1249, a 50-year member of Arcadia Hose #2 - Newark Fire Department, and was on the Board of Directors for Newark-Wayne Community Baseball Inc, i.e., Newark Co-Pilots of the NY-Penn League. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed his Yankees, Giants, Florida Gators, and watching his grandsons teams. Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Roxanne; son, William of Jacksonville FL; daughter, Kelly (Doug) Velte of Newark; three grandsons Ryan Velte, Mark Shay, Nick Shay; two sisters Bette Austin of Texas and Barbara Salness of Florida; brother, Bruce Guttridge of Colorado; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Harold Guttridge of Florida; and sister Grace Scheidegger, of Washington. The family would like to send their sincere thanks to the staff at Fresenius/West Shore Dialysis for their care and support over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s name to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital - Foundation, 1200 Driving Park Avenue, Newark NY 14513.