Shea, Deborah Anne

WOLCOTT: Deborah Anne Shea, age 63, passed away Saturday, December 26, at her home. She was born in Syracuse, daughter of the late Robert J. Shea, and Dolores K. Riley Shea. She enjoyed flowers, birds, fashion, and living life to the fullest. She was happiest when spending time with her family & friends especially, her grandchildren and (great) nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a son, Craig Shea. Survived by sister, Cynthia (Greg Finch) Shea of North Rose, grandchildren Jaelynne Giles, Carter Shea, Jaymen & Bentley Shea several (great) nieces and nephews. A graveside service will take place in the spring at Rose Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com