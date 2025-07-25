Shear, Amy L. (Norris) 

WOLCOTT: Amy Shear, 62, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 21, 2025, at Strong Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Amy was born on January 23, 1963, in Lyons, NY, the daughter of John and Judy (Beshures) Norris. She was a graduate of North Rose-Wolcott High School and worked for many years as a dedicated secretary in the North Rose-Wolcott School District, where she was known for her kindness and attention to detail.

Amy was a staple in the community, volunteering her time working in the food booth at the baseball fields and booster club booth at the North Rose-Wolcott high school, keeping score at the Wolcott bowling alley on Saturday mornings, and serving as a Girl Scout leader for many years. Amy also enjoyed camping, and shopping, but what she enjoyed the most was spending time with her family and friends. She is best remembered for her infectious laugh, zest for life, and warm presence.

In addition to her parents, Amy is survived by her loving husband Doug, with whom she shared many cherished years of marriage, and her children, Michael (Ashley) Shear, and Mindy (Scott) Becker; her adored grandchildren, Mikenzie and Marlee Shear and Bryson and Brynn Becker. She is also survived by her sisters Joy (Kevin) Busco, Gay (David) Everdyke, and Jil (Dale) Poole; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Amy’s life will be held on Sunday August 3rd, 2:00 in the afternoon, at the Wolcott Elk’s Lodge, 6161W Port Bay Rd., Wolcott.