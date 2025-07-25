What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Shear, Amy L. (Norris) 

July 25, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WOLCOTT: Amy Shear, 62, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 21, 2025, at Strong Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Amy was born on January 23, 1963, in Lyons, NY, the daughter of John and Judy (Beshures) Norris. She was a graduate of North Rose-Wolcott High School and worked for many years as a dedicated secretary in the North Rose-Wolcott School District, where she was known for her kindness and attention to detail.

Amy was a staple in the community, volunteering her time working in the food booth at the baseball fields and booster club booth at the North Rose-Wolcott high school, keeping score at the Wolcott bowling alley on Saturday mornings, and serving as a Girl Scout leader for many years.  Amy also enjoyed camping, and shopping, but what she enjoyed the most was spending time with her family and friends. She is best remembered for her infectious laugh, zest for life, and warm presence.

In addition to her parents, Amy is survived by her loving husband Doug, with whom she shared many cherished years of marriage, and her children,  Michael (Ashley) Shear, and Mindy (Scott) Becker; her adored grandchildren, Mikenzie and Marlee Shear and Bryson and Brynn Becker. She is also survived by her sisters Joy (Kevin) Busco, Gay (David) Everdyke, and Jil (Dale) Poole; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Amy’s life will be held on Sunday August 3rd, 2:00 in the afternoon, at the Wolcott Elk’s Lodge, 6161W Port Bay Rd., Wolcott.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.