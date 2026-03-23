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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Shear-Jones, Barbara

March 23, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

June 29, 1942 – March 11, 2026

NEWARK: Barbara Shear-Jones (married name Herman) age 83, of Newark, NY, passed away on March 11, 2026, in her home as she wished, surrounded by the love and comfort of her granddaughters, and her sweet companion, Harri.

She was born on June 29, 1942, in Clifton Springs, NY, to William Jones and Miriam Shear, and graduated in 1960 from Palmyra-Macedon High School. Barbara owned “The Rail” bar for 10 years and later worked as a bookkeeper for Tyra Associates and Smith Metal Works until her retirement.

Barbara was a woman of strong character, an exceptional cook who loved teaching others in the kitchen, and her warm hugs will be deeply missed by all who knew her. An avid New York Giants and New York Yankees fan, Barbara enjoyed birdwatching, cooking and crime shows, reading a good book, and most of all, spending time with her family. She asked that all of her dogs who have passed – Jayce, Stormi, Chey, Roxie, and Tedi Bear – be remembered as her best friends.

Barbara is survived by her son, Nelson Jr; brother, William (Jaelee); grandchildren, Christopher, Nicole (Robert), Ashley (Paul), and Adam; great-grandchildren, Maxxis, Mila, Griffin, Barrett, and MacKenzie; niece, Jaeme; nephew, Boo; and her dear friend and confidant Rachel Kissinger (Marcus Williamee). The family will be forever grateful to Deb Clark, for her compassion and support in Barbara’s last years with us.

She was predeceased by her parents, William Jones and Miriam Shear; and her son, Christopher.

Barbara will be remembered for her love and support, her advice (although sometimes unwarranted, haha), and her unwavering strength. Some people are so special that they leave a lasting hole in your heart – and Barbara was one of them.

A small graveside funeral will be held in the fall, when all the leaves change.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Barbara to Friends of the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge or the Newark Public Library.

To leave the family a special memory or online condolence, please visit Barbara’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.