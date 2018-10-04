Shear, Thomas E. 

LYONS/NEWARK: Thomas E. Shear, 79, died Wednesday (October 3, 2018) at Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse Tom was born in Buffalo on June 28, 1939, the son of the late Charles and Josephine Brown Shear. He graduated from Kenmore High School in 1957 and the University of Buffalo in 1962 with a Bachelor Degree in Finance. For a few years, he worked for Travelers Insurance Company in Rochester. In 1968, Tom relocated to Newark, working for the Ely and Leene Insurance Agency. Later, he had also worked for Elmer Stell & Sons and for Sullivan Insurance Agencies. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Lyons and had been a long time communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark. Tom had been active in the community as a member and Past President of the Newark Lions Club, the Newark Country Club and the Wayne County Chapter of the American Red Cross. He had also been a member of the Newark Jaycee’s and the Newark Elks Lodge. He is survived by his wife Ruth of Lyons, his children Cathleen (Gary) Zdyb of Pittsford, James (Shannon) of Newark and Andrea Parker of Palmyra; a daughter-in-law Kim Shear of Newark; stepchildren Christina Compson, Joseph Fleisher, Amy (Joe) DeTorio, Dan (Claire) Fleisher, Katie (Scott) Smith and David Fleisher; eight grandchildren Haley, Maddie, Jacob, and Carly Shear, Brittany Russell, Richie Parker, Elizabeth and Stephanie Zdyb; two great grandchildren Derrick Woolfolk and Hazel Bell; many step grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister Molly (Larry) Lacieer of Ocala, FL. Tom was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth “Betsy” in 1994; and son John in 2012 and a brother Robert. Friends may call on Sunday (October 7th) from 2-5 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday (October 8th) at St. Michael Church, Phelps Street in Lyons. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to a charity of ones choice. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com