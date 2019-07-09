Shears, Tammy Jo

SAVANNAH: Age 53, was born on June 25th, 1966. Her life tragically came to an end due to an ATV accident on July 5, 2019 while riding with her family. Survived by her mother, Ruth (Kent) Sparnon; brother, John Henner; son, Brandon Shears; daughter, Bailey Rae (Hayden) Dougherty; fiancée, Jerry Paylor and children; nephews, Benjamin Henner and Nathan Henner; niece, Anna Henner; uncle’s, George (Lorraine) Silliman, David Silliman, Joel (Karen) Sparnon; aunt, Alice (Paul) Franceschini; step-mother, Dianne Newhouse; step-brother, Brian Newhouse; step-sister, Nikki Walsh; grandmother, Mary Ann Sparnon; several cousins, close adopted family members and close friends. She was predeceased by her father, Gerald Henner; paternal grandparents, Donald and Joyce Henner; maternal grandparents, Ray and Margaret Silliman; grandfather, John (Jack) Sparnon; aunt, Jeanne (Lee) Shippers; cousin’s, Rodney Wood, Megan Silliman and Allison Mignot. Tammy was the type of person that would light up a room with her smile and contagious laugh. She loved her family more than life itself. Her close friends were more like her family. She was very caring and generous. A beautiful soul that will never be forgotten. Funeral services to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.