Shea,William “Bill” 

NEWARK: Willliam Joseph Shea, 86, died Thursday (September 1, 2022) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, on Friday (September 9th) at St. Michael hurch, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Bill was born in Post Chester, New York on June 22, 1936. He served four years in the US Air Force and then graduated from Auburn Community College with a Degree in Business Administration.. Bill was a senior scheduler at Mobil Chemical/Huntsmen in Macedon for 38 years, retiring in 1998. For eight years he was a coach for the Newark High School Lacrosse Team. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church where he sang in the choir.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Kathryn Farrell Shea, four children Maureen Shea, Mark (Margaret), Karen (Daniel) Dugan, and Michael (Amy); twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his step-father Frederick and mother Mary Clougherty Shea.

