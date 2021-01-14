Sheehan, Richard Michael (Bumpa)

ROCHESTER/SODUS PT.: Age 98, passed away January 10, 2021. He was a proud veteran of WWll and a retiree of Rochester Gas and Electric. He enjoyed traveling, winters in Florida, summers at Sodus Point, fishing and playing golf. He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Anna; brothers, Jack and Robert; son, Timothy; and many friends. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, June; daughter, Patricia (David) Kochersberger; sons, Richard (Kathy) and Scott; three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Burial in the Veterans National Cemetery in Bath, New York. Contributions in his memory can be made to a favorite charity or food cupboard. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.