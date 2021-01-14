Sheehan, Richard Michael (Bumpa)

ROCHESTER/SODUS PT.: Age 98, passed away January 10, 2021. He was a proud veteran of WWll and a retiree of Rochester Gas and Electric. He enjoyed traveling, winters in Florida, summers at Sodus Point, fishing and playing golf. He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Anna; brothers, Jack and Robert; son, Timothy; and many friends. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, June; daughter, Patricia (David) Kochersberger; sons, Richard (Kathy) and Scott; three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Burial in the Veterans National Cemetery in Bath, New York. Contributions in his memory can be made to a favorite charity or food cupboard. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
PALMYRA: Loretta passed away on January 12, 2021 at age 89. She was born in Canandaigua, NY to George and Alice Elliot. She was also predeceased by her husband, Jay Wilson. Loretta is survived by daughters Roxann Jansen, Beatrice Chism, Valorie Young, and sons Howard Wilson and Edward Wilson. She is the proud grandmother of […]
LYONS: Daniel J. Ohlrich, 70, passed away on January 12, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital. Due to COVID 19 restrictions there will be no prior calling hours . A memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 102 Hope Avenue, Newark. NY 14513 or to […]