Sheehe, Michael

NEWARK: 5/3/2025 – Michael Sheehe, age 77, of Palmyra, NY, passed away after a brief illness at Newark Wayne Hospital.

He was born on 1/13/1948 in Newark, NY to Gerald and Margaret Sheehe. He attended St. Michael’s and Newark schools and received his bachelor’s in accounting from Empire State College.

He had a passion for boating and automobiles, wrote several Western novels, played for the Rochester Wheels Wheelchair Basketball team for 20 years. Served as Coordinator of the education for Wayne County Stop DWI for several decades and as instructor for the NYS Drinking Driver Program for over 4 decades. Known throughout the community as an advocate for the disabled, and for safer highways.

He was predeceased by his parents, and daughter, Jennifer Schoen. He is survived by his son, Shane (Amy); brothers, Timothy (Nancy), Terry (Paula), Patrick; sister, Maureen; several nieces and nephews; and closest friends, Ron and Susan Mourey.

A celebration of life will be held at the Newark VFW on May 24th from 1-4pm. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate.cancer.org/.

The family thanks the staff at Newark Wayne Hospital for their kindness and care during Michael’s illness.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Michael’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.