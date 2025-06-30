Sheffield, Dean W. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on June 27, 2025 at age 92.

Predeceased by parents: Vernon and Irene Sheffield; daughter: Debra McDonald.

Dean proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He was a longtime member of the Williamson American Legion Post 394 where he served as the Post Chaplain for many years. He was an avid enthusiast for restoring classic cars and tractors. Dean was truly a mechanic at heart.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Janice; children: Ronda (Andy) Bruce and Gary (Kim) Sheffield; grandchildren: Sara (Charles) Boogaard, Melissa and Jamie Bruce, Tesla, Jonathan, and Samantha Sheffield; great grandchildren: Avery, Greyson and Reagan; sisters in law: Loretta (Morris) Wahl, Marlene, Pat and Judy Mayeu; brother in law: Allen (Donna) Mayeu, many extended family members and numerous friends.

Dean’s graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at 11am in Furnaceville Rural Cemetery, Ontario, NY 14519.

Donations in loving memory of Dean can be made to the Williamson American Legion, Post 394: 6206 State Route 21, Williamson, NY 14589.

