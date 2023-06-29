Sheils, Eugene “Gene” Raymond

WALWORTH: Eugene “Gene” Raymond Sheils, 85, of Walworth, New York, passed away peacefully on Monday, June, 26, 2023, to be home with our Lord Jesus Christ. Gene was born to Raymond and Ruth Sheils on March 18, 1938, in Rochester, New York. He graduated from Edison Technical and Industrial High School of Rochester, in 1957. He served Honorably in the United States Navy following High School in sonar and communications on U.S. destroyers. Following his service to our country, Gene later earned an Associate’s of Applied Science Degree in Fire Science from Monroe Community College, and obtained multiple construction trade certifications and licenses.

He married Sharon Ann Sheils on August 30, 1972, and they lived a life together in Walworth, New York where they raised their two children, Eric and Scott. Gene was an incredibly talented and determined man, who was involved in multiple organizations, and completed a career as a Rochester City Fire Fighter after 31 years of faithful service. Gene built custom homes and provided electrical designs and construction for family, friends and customers as both a contractor and a family friend. Interestingly, many existing electrical projects and unique, public arrays, that Gene constructed, still exist and are utilized today within the city of Rochester and surrounding areas. Gene loved his family, friends, and diverse organizations that he was a member of. From bowling leagues to fishing competitions, to building and flying aviation equipment and planes, Gene lived a full, satisfying life. Of all his passions, he loved his family, friends, and being a Rochester City Firefighter. He will be missed dearly.

Gene is survived by his son Eric Sheils and wife Wilma, his son Scott Sheils and wife Michelle, his daughter Lori Annesi and husband Chris, and his son Mark Sheils, grandchildren Caden Sheils (23), Rylee Sheils (20), Kailey Annesi (19), Olivia Sheils (6) and Elijah Sheils (3), and his sister Estelle Uhl. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Sharon Ann Sheils, Raymond Sheils (father), and Ruth Sheils (mother).

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, July 1st at 11AM at Profetta Funeral Chapel 1650 Empire Blvd. in Webster, New York. Pastor Ray Tomkins of Calvary Chapel of Webster, will officiate the ceremony. His burial at White Haven Memorial Park will immediate follow the celebration of life.