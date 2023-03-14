Sherman, Wilma J. 

RED CREEK: Wilma J. Sherman, 66 of Red Creek passed away Saturday March 11, at Upstate Medical University Hospital.

She was born in Syracuse and was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Hart Crossin.

Wilma had been employed for many years at Alcan until her recent retirement from Novelis.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, farming and horses.

She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly (Cort Bullard) Sherman of Martville, one sister Melody Ibbs of Wolcott, two grandchildren, Tara Seymour and Tiffany Seymour, her former husband and father of her daughter Jeffrey Sherman of Fulton, aunt, Enola Hart of Syracuse, seven nieces, Michelle (Randy) Turner, Bobby Jo (James) Foster, Lenora Perkins, Rachel (Frederick)Whitt, Dawn (Jeffrey) Smith, Beckey (Shawn) Brown, and Milinda (Justin) Hulett.

Mrs. Sherman was predeceased by two sister, Elnora “Nora” Matthews, Elizabeth “Cibbie” Fillingham, a nephew Robert Fillingham, Jr. and a niece Gail Fillingham.

Calling hours will be held Saturday March 18, at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home from 10-12noon followed by a service at noon.

Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Red Creek.