Shields-Cobin, Nicole

SODUS: Licensed Practical Nurse Nicole Shields-Cobin’s free-spirited life didn’t come to an end with her death. Nicole passed away on September 13, 2021, at the age of 40, after a courageous battle with a rare illness, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Nicole completed her degree in nursing through Finger Lakes Community College in two-thousand and eight. Her passion for nursing has allowed her to have an everlasting impact, touching countless lives as she has always made herself available to anyone in need.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Nicole. She loved her children beyond measure and was proudly known as a maverick to the family. Often seen wearing flowing dresses, she exuded friendship and goodwill. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. Nicole is survived by her husband, Derek; two sons, Ryan and Victor; stepdaughter Courtney; mother and father, Robin (Roy) and John (Martha); grandfather, Nicolas Otero; Four Brothers, John (Kaitlin), Russell (Elizabeth), Nathan (Leah) and Gavin (Britney); five sisters, Cassandra (David), Nina (Harold), Rachel (David), Leela (Gerald), Alicia; Sister-in-law, Jamie; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Friends and family are invited to call 2-4pm, Sunday. September 19, 2021 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.