Shifflet, Debra J.

PALMYRA: Age 65, March 6, 2021. Per Debra’s wishes there will be no services at this time. Please consider donations in her memory to ARC of Wayne County, 150 Van Buren St., Newark, NY 14513.

Debra’s family spoke of her as a great mother and grandmother who made everyone she met laugh. She will be missed dearly.

Debra was predeceased by her daughter Amee Marie Scheetz. She is survived by her daughters Emily (Alex Karam) and Amanda Shifflet; son Gilly Pineda; sisters Sheila (Tony) Santillo, Marlene Jerome and Sandi (Jeff) Nichols; granddaughter Brittney (C.J.) Scheetz; many nieces and nephews and best friend Karen Deem.

