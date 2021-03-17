Shipley Jr., William

ROSE: William Shipley Jr., well known as Jr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on April 11, 1929 in Little Orleans, Maryland, son of the late William H. Shipley, and Sarah Morris Shipley. Prior to retirement he was employed as a Foreman at Parker Hannifin in Clyde, and then retired from the Wayne County Highway Department as a Supervisor. He also worked a beef cattle farm with his brother. He enjoyed deer and turkey hunting and was a member of the Lone Pine Camp in Scio, NY. He was also former Commissioner of the Rose Fire Department and a member of the department for 59 years.

He is predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth and Clyde, and three sisters, Rhea Poole, Nancy Mabels, and Anna Zora Loveless.

Survived by his wife of 73 years, Rene Shipley, son, Duane (Barb) Shipley of North Rose, grandchildren, Brice (Alayna) Shipley of North Rose, and, Kelley (Jason) Allen of Williamson, great grandchildren, Paige Shipley, Julia Shipley, Devin Allen, Grant Allen, and Lylah Allen. He was lovingly known as Pap to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private service will take place at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Jr.’s name they may do so to the Rose Fire Department, PO Box 63, Rose, NY 14512, or the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. www.catoredcreek.com