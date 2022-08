SODUS POINT: Jean, Shirtz, age 91, widow of Malcolm, mother of Laurie (Jeffrey) Marlowe and Wendy (Robert) Finn, sister-in-law of Frank (Emma) Shirtz, passed peacefully on July 20th, 2022. The family of Jean Shirtz invites you to a celebration of her life on Sat. August 20th, from noon-2pm, at the Old Sodus Point Lighthouse Park, 7606 North Ontario Street, Sodus Point. Jean loved her family and friends and would be overjoyed to see us get together to enjoy memories of her and great views of Sodus Point. Please bring your favorite story of Jean and join us on August 20th, 2022. (Full obituary: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/white-lake-mi/jean-shirtz-10855481)