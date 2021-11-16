Shirtz, Thomas C.

MACEDON: On the 12th of November, after a long battle, Thomas C. Shirtz succumbed to his illness. Predeceased by his father-in-law Richard Heintzelman and Step-father Donald Berger. Tom is survived by his best friend, loving and devoted wife of 19 years Michelle “Heintzelman” Shirtz; his 4 daughters Taylor (Ryan) Lorenzen, Theresa, Tori, and Tegan. His caring parents Frank and Emma Jane Shirtz; mother Doris (Tom) Dahms, mother-in-law Carmella Heintzelman; his sisters Terry (Rodney) Hill, Melinda (Randel) Hill, Tami (Andy) Hetzer, Traci (Dale) Bliek, and brother Terry Kallusch; a sister-in-law Donna Garno, brother-in-law Bob (Dawn) Heintzelman, several aunts and uncles, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and an abundance of loyal and faithful friends and his loving Trail’s End Camp family.

Tom was a man of integrity, respect, responsibility, with a fantastic work ethic. Learning his work ethic from working in his family’s grocery store. Tom then moved on to drive truck for numerous companies, settling in as the shop foreman for the Town of Macedon Highway Department. Toms’ family always coming first. Making time to take his daughters to whatever extracurricular activities they were involved in, or saving them with their car troubles. Toms’ true passion was fire fighting, being a volunteer firefighter for 29 years, holding many positions up to, and including, chief of Sodus Point and assistant chief of Macedon Center Fire Department. Tom served as the Wayne County representative for the Central NY Fireman’s association as well as a member and advocate for Believe 271.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of calling, on Saturday November 20, 2021 from noon to 4pm at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. The family will have a private service on Sunday November 21, 2021, followed by a celebration of life at the Macedon Center fireman’s banquet hall starting at noon. In lieu of flowers please make donations, in memory of Tom, to the Believe 271 Volunteer Organization. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.