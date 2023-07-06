Shoemaker, Daniel O.

NEWARK, NY/ WIMAUMA, FL: Daniel O. Shoemaker 64, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2023, after a long illness. Danny was born in Newark , NY, son of the late Harry O. Shoemaker and Joyce (Kiphut) Shoemaker on 11/07/1958, in Newark, NY. Danny is survived by a son, Josh Shoemaker, and sisters; Pennie (Shoemaker) Horn and Michele (Marc Edwards) Lopez, and nieces, nephews, several cousins, his Aunt Naomi Randall, and many friends who became family to Danny.

Danny lived most of his life in Florida. Danny loved fishing and living country. He had a sign saying “Shoemaker’s Little Farm”, and he did gardening and always had animals. He had a heart as big as all outdoors, helping any and all he could. He was well loved.

Danny is predeceased by both parents, sisters Christine and Susan, brothers Harry and Tom.

A celebration of Danny’s life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Wolcott American Legion Post 881 at 10675 Ridge Rd., Wolcott, NY.