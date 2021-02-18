Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 18th 2021, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Shoemaker, John H.

by WayneTimes.com
February 18, 2021

PALMYRA/MARION: Entered into rest on February 14, 2021 at the age of 53.  He is survived by by his wife, Sonya; children, Jonathan, Timothy (Lauren), Adam, Caitlin Shoemaker, and Colton Murphy; grandchildren, Timothy, Lily, Livia Shoemaker; parents, Mary Ann and Graham (Joanna) Shoemaker Sr.; brothers, Graham Shoemaker Jr., Ronald Wood; sisters, Roxanne (Richard) Walzer and Ronda Shoemaker; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. John was a hard worker and loved his family. He always enjoyed making people laugh. Friends and family are invited to call 4PM to 7PM Saturday February 20, 2021 at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where social distancing and masks will be required.  Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Shoemaker, John H.

PALMYRA/MARION: Entered into rest on February 14, 2021 at the age of 53.  He is survived by by his wife, Sonya; children, Jonathan, Timothy (Lauren), Adam, Caitlin Shoemaker, and Colton Murphy; grandchildren, Timothy, Lily, Livia Shoemaker; parents, Mary Ann and Graham (Joanna) Shoemaker Sr.; brothers, Graham Shoemaker Jr., Ronald Wood; sisters, Roxanne (Richard) Walzer and […]

Read More
DiBiaso, Jr., David John

NEWARK: David “DiBi” DiBiaso, Jr., 57, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021, after a brief illness at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.   David was born the son of the late Raymond “Tippy” and Carol (Gillette) DiBiaso on Monday, March 18, 1963, in Watertown, NY.  David was a lifelong Mason, and a member of the Elks […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square