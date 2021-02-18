Shoemaker, John H.

PALMYRA/MARION: Entered into rest on February 14, 2021 at the age of 53. He is survived by by his wife, Sonya; children, Jonathan, Timothy (Lauren), Adam, Caitlin Shoemaker, and Colton Murphy; grandchildren, Timothy, Lily, Livia Shoemaker; parents, Mary Ann and Graham (Joanna) Shoemaker Sr.; brothers, Graham Shoemaker Jr., Ronald Wood; sisters, Roxanne (Richard) Walzer and Ronda Shoemaker; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. John was a hard worker and loved his family. He always enjoyed making people laugh. Friends and family are invited to call 4PM to 7PM Saturday February 20, 2021 at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where social distancing and masks will be required. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com