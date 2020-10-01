Powered by Dark Sky
October 1st 2020, Thursday
Shoemaker Jr., Thomas W.

by WayneTimes.com
October 1, 2020

CLYDE: Thomas W. Shoemaker Jr. age 57, of John St., died Tuesday Oct. 29, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Friends may call Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 11am-1 pm at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St. Clyde where services will be held at 1 pm. Burial at Spring Lake Cemetery, in Conquest. Tom was born in Lyons, Oct. 10, 1962, son of Thomas and Ruth Cornell Shoemaker Sr. He worked at Mack’s Body Shop, & Walmart in Newark. Survived by his wife of 37 yrs. ,Sharon Brewer Shoemaker, son Thomas III ( Crystal) of Clyde, 3 grandchildren Marie, Thomas the 4th, & Trevor, Uncle John Cornell, Aunt Harriett Morgan, several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Ruth on Aug. 31,2020, & father Thomas Sr. visitwwwpusaterifunerals.com

