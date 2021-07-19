Shoemaker, Mary Ann F.

NEWARK: Entered into rest on July 14, 2021 at the age of 72. Predeceased by her son, John Henry Shoemaker; survived by daughter, Roxanne (Richard) Walzer; son, Graham F. Shoemaker Jr.; 8 grandchildren, Dustin Shoemaker, Jonathan Shoemaker, Casey Marino, Timothy Shoemaker, Taylor Shoemaker, Adam Shoemaker, Caitlin

Shoemaker, and Colton Murphy; 4 great-grandchildren, Timothy, Wesley, Lily and Livia; 3 brothers, Joe (Sally) Flynn, Brian (Jonette) Flynn, Dennis (Julie) Flynn; 3 sisters, Elizabeth Steurrys, Kathleen Flynn, Maureen Flynn; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you until we meet again. There will be no prior calling hours, services will be at a later date. Donations can be made to American Red Cross Assoc., 50 Prince St., Rochester, NY 14607. Please donate blood in Mary Ann’s memory. If not for blood donations, we would not have had the time we all very much cherished. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com