Shoemaker, Robert (Bobby)

CLYDE: Beloved husband and best friend and father, Robert (Bobby) Shoemaker, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ, on May 21, 2021, at home peacefully in his sleep. Bobbie was born May 28, 1955 to Robert Owen and Elene Pearl Shoemaker. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Theresa Shoemaker, Daughters Kathleen Shoemaker - Kelley, and Kristin Shoemaker. Grandchildren, Autumn Kelley, Kayce Fagner, Mathew Fagner, and Eireann Kelley. Sisters Connie Brinkman, Deborah Kuhn, Shannon Shoemaker, brothers Terry Shoemaker, Michael Shoemaker, and Mathew Shoemaker. He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor in loving kindness. A private gathering of immediate family will be held in a later time. Thank you to all his loving family and friends. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com