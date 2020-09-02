Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 2nd 2020, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Shoemaker, Ruth L.

by WayneTimes.com
September 2, 2020

CLYDE: Ruth L. Shoemaker, age 90, of John St., died August 31, 2020. Friends may call 11-1 PM, Friday, September 4, at the Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde. Service at 1 PM, with a limit of 45 people in attendance. Burial at Spring Lake Cemetery, masks & distancing to be observed. Memorials to Eastern Wayne Ambulance, or the Clyde Fire Dept. Ruth was born in Clifton Springs, July 27, 1930, daughter of Ross & Ida Mae Bennett Cornell. She worked at Parker Hannifin in Clyde for 23 years, Clifton Springs Hospital. Member of the snowmobile club of Wayne County. Her hobbies were embroidery, needle cross stitch, played skip-o’cards. She is survived by her son Thomas (Sharon) Jr. of Clyde, grandson Thomas III, sister Harriett Morgan, brother John Cornell, several nieces and nephews and 3 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Oct. 1998, sister Catherine, brothers Henry & Robert. visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Shoemaker, Ruth L.

CLYDE: Ruth L. Shoemaker, age 90, of John St., died August 31, 2020. Friends may call 11-1 PM, Friday, September 4, at the Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde. Service at 1 PM, with a limit of 45 people in attendance. Burial at Spring Lake Cemetery, masks & distancing to be observed. […]

Read More
Boessmann, Sr., Rolf

ONTARIO:  Entered into rest on (Sunday) August 30, 2020 at age 81. Predeceased by grand-dog, Daisy. Rolf was a member of the Rochester Pigeon Club, Rochester Orchid Society, Finger Lakes BMW Club, Wayne County Antique Dealers and the Seed Savers Exchange. His passion was vegetable gardening and repairing antique clocks.  There wasn’t much that Rolf […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square