Shoemaker, Ruth L.

CLYDE: Ruth L. Shoemaker, age 90, of John St., died August 31, 2020. Friends may call 11-1 PM, Friday, September 4, at the Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde. Service at 1 PM, with a limit of 45 people in attendance. Burial at Spring Lake Cemetery, masks & distancing to be observed. Memorials to Eastern Wayne Ambulance, or the Clyde Fire Dept. Ruth was born in Clifton Springs, July 27, 1930, daughter of Ross & Ida Mae Bennett Cornell. She worked at Parker Hannifin in Clyde for 23 years, Clifton Springs Hospital. Member of the snowmobile club of Wayne County. Her hobbies were embroidery, needle cross stitch, played skip-o’cards. She is survived by her son Thomas (Sharon) Jr. of Clyde, grandson Thomas III, sister Harriett Morgan, brother John Cornell, several nieces and nephews and 3 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Oct. 1998, sister Catherine, brothers Henry & Robert. visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com