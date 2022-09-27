Sholly, Jean M.

LYONS: Jean M. Sholly, 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 50 Spencer St., in Lyons. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials in her name may be made to a charity of ones’ choice.

Jean was born in Lyons, NY, on June 10, 1930, the daughter of the late Fred and Anna Brandt Metz. In August 1948, Jean married Frank Sholly, together they raised three children. After twenty years of service, Jean retired from the NYS office of General Services. She was in the Oasis Seniors Group, St. John’s Lutheran Church and the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.

She is survived by three children; James (Valerie) Sholly of SC, Deborah Sholly of MA. and Keith (Kim) Sholly of Lyons; thirteen grandchildren Derek, Jaclyn, Adam, Audra, Ryan, Emily, Kendra Kollyn, Kadi, Kevin, Chad, Connie and Christopher; twenty-four great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a sister Shirley Dawley. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Frank in 2008; two brothers Carl and Robert Metz; two sisters Mildred Vanderlyke and Mary Quagliata.

