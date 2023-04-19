Short, Marcia Jane

LAKE PLACID: Marcia Short of Lake Placid, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 14, 2023. She was born September 24, 1939, in Newark, NY. Marcia graduated from Marion High School and earned her BSN at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Marcia’s nursing career was primarily devoted to tending to the children of Macedon Elementary School. She dedicated many years of her early retirement as a volunteer with The Advent Home providing compassionate, end-of-life care. With limitless artistic talent, Marcia loved to design spaces, paint, knit, sew, quilt and garden. She was an animal lover, providing a forever home to many rescued pets and assisting with the rehab of injured wildlife. Her passion for creativity and kind, lighthearted spirit will remain with those she touched.

Marcia is survived by her brother, Steve Short; her children, Kim Rowland, Kevin (MaryAlice) VanVranken, Jeff (Jody) VanVranken, and Julie (Aaron) Karpp; her grandchildren, Emily, Madeline, Lily, Benjamin, Carly, Ava, and Janey; three great grandchildren and one more on the way; and many extended family and friends.

Marcia is predeceased by her parents, Al and Hazel Short; her sister, Marilyn DeWhispelaere; and her former husband, Paul VanVranken.

Marcia’s family wishes to thank the Saranac Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad, M. B. Clark Funeral Home, the Adirondack Health care team, and the entire team at Elderwood of Uihlein in Lake Placid for their outstanding, compassionate care.

Marcia has made an anatomical gift to medical research. Friends and family will be invited to join a celebration of her life to be planned for summer near Marion, NY. In lieu of flowers, a gift to the Advent House in Fairport, NY or an animal rescue group would honor Marcia’s memory.