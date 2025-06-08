Shove, Amber Lynn

WOLCOTT: Amber L. Shove, 37, passed away on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, unexpectedly at Rochester General Hospital.

A celebration of her life will be held June 14th, from 12-4pm at the American Legion, 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott.

Amber was born March 15, 1988, the daughter of Bruce and Dawn (Bowman) Shove. She attended North Rose Wolcott School. Amber enjoyed camping, playing softball and swimming.

She is survived by her parents Bruce and Dawn; daughters Kalie Kendt, Olivianna and Avyonna Shove; sons Kameron Garcia and Eli Currington; sisters Erica (John) Greenwood and Ashley (Moses) Barber; brothers Gregory (Breanna) and Zachery Shove; a granddaughter due in June, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.