What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3 4
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Shove, Amber Lynn

June 8, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WOLCOTT: Amber L. Shove, 37, passed away on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, unexpectedly at Rochester General Hospital.

A celebration of her life will be held June 14th, from 12-4pm at the American Legion, 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott.

Amber was born March 15, 1988, the daughter of Bruce and Dawn (Bowman) Shove.  She attended North Rose Wolcott School.  Amber enjoyed camping, playing softball and swimming.

She is survived by her parents Bruce and Dawn;  daughters Kalie Kendt, Olivianna and Avyonna Shove; sons Kameron Garcia and Eli Currington; sisters Erica (John) Greenwood and Ashley (Moses) Barber; brothers Gregory (Breanna) and Zachery Shove; a granddaughter due in June, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Pardon me

June 2, 2025
1 2 3 250
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.