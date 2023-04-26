Shove, Terry J. 

NEWARK: Terry J. Shove,64, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.

Friends may call from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. Funeral Services will follow 6 PM at the funeral home.

Terry was born in Newark, NY, on November 23, 1958 the son of Raymond and Marian Wilber Shove. He was a Graduate of Sodus High School. He enjoyed camping and fishing.

Mr. Shove is survived by a son Timothy ( Kathryn Spencer) Shove; a grandson Carter Shove; two sisters Barbara Adle and Connie Nesbitt; three nieces Nicole Wright, Jennifer Walter, and Sarah Chapman; two nephews Justin Pentycofe and Robert Nesbitt. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond Shove and Marian Ufholz.

