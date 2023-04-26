Shove, Terry J. 

NEWARK: Terry J. Shove,64, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.
Friends may call from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. Funeral Services will follow 6 PM at the funeral home.
Terry was born in Newark, NY, on November 23, 1958 the son of Raymond and Marian Wilber Shove. He was a Graduate of Sodus High School. He enjoyed camping and fishing.
Mr. Shove is survived by a son Timothy ( Kathryn Spencer) Shove; a grandson Carter Shove; two sisters Barbara Adle and Connie Nesbitt; three nieces Nicole Wright, Jennifer Walter, and Sarah Chapman; two nephews Justin Pentycofe and Robert Nesbitt. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond Shove and Marian Ufholz.
PALMYRA: Jean Marie VanScott (née Schreiner) Jean VanScott, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Palmyra surrounded by family on Sunday, April 23, 2023. She is predeceased by husband Joseph, son Joseph Jr., siblings Robert (Rebecca) Schreiner, Francis (Barbara), James (Kathleen), Joyce (Gary), Earl (Jane) and Donna (Ronald). Jean is survived by 6 children, Paul […]