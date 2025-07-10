Shulla, Joseph A. III

VICTOR: Joseph A. Shulla III was born on June 22nd, 1970, in Newark, New York. He was the first born son to Barbara Blankenberg and Joseph A. Shulla Jr. He resided in Victor, New York where he passed peacefully in his sleep with his wife Jessie Shulla by his side on June 29, 2025.

Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and attending concerts. He was a big music lover, especially a fan of the Grateful Dead. He shared his love of music to his family and was always a joy to be around. He was known for his sense of humor.

Joe is survived by his wife Jessie, his mother Barbara, his son, Joseph, daughter, Zoey, son, Brenyn, foster daughter Skylar, sisters Jamie and Michelle, several nieces and nephews, and dogs Nash and Stella.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 1pm at the American Legion located at 200 E. Union St, Newark, New York.

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home in Newark.