Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Shultz,  Serry Ann Weimer 

June 9, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

LYONS: On June 6, 2025, Sherry Ann Weimer Shultz passed away peacefully at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was Born Sept. 11, 1935.

Predeceased by her beloved husband William Shultz, 7/9/2014, parents Glen and Lillian (Ottnod) Weimer, and her brother Duane Weimer.

Sherry is survived by her daughter Lori (Michael) Velte, son David Shultz, grandchildren Brad (Katrina) Velte, Ashley Velte and 5 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Camden, Jeffrey, Isabella, and Gabriella.

Sherry worked for Sarah Coventry, United Cerebrel Palsy Assoc and NY State Legislative. She retired with 20 years of service in 1995.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 11th from 11am - noon at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home in Lyons with services to follow at noon. Burial at South Lyons Cemetery. 

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home

