Sibley, Stephen Charles

CHICO, CA (FORMERLY CLYDE, NY): Age 66, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Stephen was born in Biloxi, MS to the late Claude Sibley and Barbara Strawway on May 14, 1952. He graduated from South Seneca High School (Ovid, NY) in 1970 and Yuba College (Yuba City, CA) with a Associate’s Degree in Science in 1993. He also earned his Certificate in Chemical Dependency Counseling in 1994. Stephen dedicated 17 years to the United States Air Force from 1970 – 1989, with a brief break between enlistments. He served in the Vietnam War from 1974 – 1975. While enlisted, Stephen earned the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Graduation Ribbon,and Air Force Training Ribbon. Over the years, Stephen helped many people with their chemical dependency through many different agencies and organizations. Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Claude Sibley (1985) and step-father, John Strawway (2014). Stephen is survived by his wife, Jo-Leen Sibley of Clyde, NY; son, Stephen David Sibley (Katie) of Chico, CA; step-daughter, Jane Goodman of Lyons, NY; step-son, Richard Goodman II of Clyde, NY; two grandsons whom he adored, Matthew McGahen and Javin Hobbs of Lyons, NY; mother, Barbara Strawway of Romulus, NY; brother, Larry Sibley of Romulus, NY; sister, Karen Harris of Trumansburg, NY; two nephews, Christopher Sibley (Lora) of Virginia Beach, VA and Anthony Zammett of Bartow, FL; cousins; aunt; and many friends of Bill W. There will be no prior calling hours and burial will be at Northern California Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors on October 26, 2018 at 9:30 am. To share memories of Stephen or send condolences to the family, go online to NBCFH.com.