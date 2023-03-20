Siegwalt, Fay

SALEM, NH: With heartfelt sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Fay (Hyman) Siegwalt, 85, a resident of Salem, NH since 2019 and a former longtime resident of Newark, NY. She left this world on Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Born, raised, and educated in Newark, daughter of the late Clarence and Jessie (Lyon) Hyman, she was a member of the Newark High School Class of 1955 and attended SUNY Oswego. Fay worked primarily as administrative support staff in the manufacturing industry, notably at GTF Packaging Corp, Comstock Foods, Inc., and Bloomer Brothers Co. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Newark and spent time as a volunteer for the Marbletown fire department ladies auxiliary. She enjoyed playing basketball growing up and watching it throughout her life. Her affection for dogs was evenly matched by her fondness for Elvis.

She treasured spending time with her grandchildren, making Christmas cookies, or playing card games. She especially looked forward to going on family vacations where many priceless memories were made. She enjoyed Friday nights with her husband and their best friends, Barb and Duane(predeceased), winters in Englewood, Florida, and casual drives, especially if it ended with a stop for ice cream.

Predeceased by her loving husband of sixty-five years, Dawayne Siegwalt and her dear niece, Lori Proctor.

She is lovingly remembered by her devoted son and daughter-in-law, Darryl and Kelly Siegwalt, of East Hampstead, NH, her adored grandchildren, Colby and Jessie, brother and sister-in-law Jim and Penny Hyman, nieces and nephews Scott (Gloria) Hyman, Julie Hyman (Chris) and Ryan Proctor, She also leaves four great-nieces and nephews as well as several cousins. She will also be greatly missed by her best friend Barb Farnsworth.

Fay’s funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 301 S Main Street, Newark, N.Y., on Saturday, April 1,2023, at 11 A.M. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery, Vienna Street, Newark, NY 14513.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to: The Lupus Foundation of America, Georgia Chapter 1850 Lake Park Drive, New Smyrna, GA 30080.

Arrangements entrusted to the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc. 124 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513.

