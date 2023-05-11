Sielawa, Jerry P. 

NEWARK: Jerry P. Sielawa, 78, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St. in Newark. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

Jerry was born in Canastota, NY on May 18, 1944, the son of the late Stanley and Pauline Cooper Sielawa. He was a graduate of N. Syracuse High School. He served his country in the US Navy from 1961-1965 aboard the USS Zellars. He was a skilled machinist and worked at various factories including Garlock. After Grarlock, he worked at the Finger Lakes DDSO in Newark, retiring in 2001. He also owned and operated J&J Car Cleaning in Newark.

He is survived by his wife 45 yrs Loretta “Lori” Straub Sielawa; two daughters Jessica (Paul Twyman) Sielawa, Catherine (Chuck) Storrs; a son Jeffrey (Allysia Simon) Sielawa; four grandchildren Stephanie Wilson, Scott Storrs, Justin and Jordan Sielawa; brother-in-laws Thomas Kowaleski and Robert VanTassel. He was predeceased by two sisters Illeen Kowaleski and Gloria VanTassel

