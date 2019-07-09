Silcox Sr., Harold L. 

LYONS: On Tuesday, July 2, Harold L. Silcox, Sr., of Lyons, NY left our family after succumbing to colon cancer. Born on May 17, 1931, our dearest husband, brother, father, grandfather and poppy blessed us all by sharing 88 glorious years of life on this earth. Harold and his siblings were all separated at a very young age. He was placed on a farm in Victory, NY, which he often recalled his hard work and life on Old man McNeilly’s farm to his family and close friends. Harold is survived by wife, Florence (Flo) Silcox of 62 glorious years on Foote Road in Lyons; one brother, Harry Silcox of Marathon, NY; sons, Harold L. (Patricia) Silcox, Jr. of Marion, Edwin A. (Janet) Silcox of Canandaigua, and Roger A. Silcox of NC; daughter, Jenny Juanita (Raymond) DeWispelaere-Silcox of Lyons; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother, Jenny Marks Silcox; father, Edward A. Silcox; 3 sisters and 4 brothers. Some may know Harold from his love of racing cars in Waterloo and Weedsport or may have worked with him during his 27 years at Garlock, or maybe you needed some parts from his scrapyard on Foote Rd. Any way you may have known him you knew of a hardworking, honest man with few words, integrity, courage, strength, a warm smile and a firm handshake. To his family, Harold was our patriarch who instilled those same values in us. He often spoke with his actions and provided us with love, understanding and guidance when our hearts needed it most. Simply put, when he spoke, we ALL listened because we knew he was sharing a wise and warm moment that was to be cherished. And yes, he provided us with that same firm handshake as you may have encountered to make sure we all knew just how much he loved us. So always remember Harold’s handshake. If you do, please know that you meant just as much to him, Remember no matter where you were located within Harold’s life, you were blessed to know a great man when he shook your hand. A graveside memorial for all family will be held at South Lyons Cemetery, Sohn-Alloway Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 on Monday, July 15, at 11 a.m., and a celebration of life will be held at 57 Layton St., Lyons, NY 14489 at noon for all that knew him courtesy of Maurice Beman/Marylou Norris at their pavilion. Look for signs and blue balloons. Harold’s Memorial event also Cross posted on Facebook and Instagram.