SILER, DELORES J

NEWARK: Delores J Siler, 89, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Please join the family at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513, for Delores’ memorial mass. Burial will be at Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Delores’ memory to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620 or Wayne County Office of the Aging, 1519 Nye Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.

Delores was born the oldest daughter of the late Cornelius and Susie (DeMeyers) Cauwels on Tuesday, March 29, 1932, in Sodus, NY. She graduated from Marion High School and spent her adult life in Newark. Delores worked for Comstock Foods in Newark as a payroll specialist for 25 years until her retirement. Delores enjoyed managing finances and was especially talented at finding ways to save for a rainy day. She loved to cook, sew, crochet, knit, read, garden, and do puzzles. Most of all, Delores enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Delores will be remembered by her daughter, Pamela (Craig) Gotham; grandchildren, Erin (Darrell Williams) Siler, Angela Siler, Anna Skeels, Kurt (Samantha Rivers) Siler Jr., Clinton (Juliana) Gotham, Lauren Gotham and Colin (Yisel) Gotham; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Joann (Charles) Tange; sisters-in-law, Assunta Siler and Margaret Siler; many nieces and nephews.

Delores was predeceased by her husband, Richard in 2019; her son Kurt Sr. in 2019; brother, Ronald (Harriet) Cauwels; a sister, Shirley (Maurice) Adams.

