Silliman, Lorraine I. 

WOLCOTT: Lorraine I. Silliman, age 79, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 06, at her home. She was born in Huron, April 06, 1943, daughter of the late Hadwin Ward, and Iona Blauvelt Ward. She enjoyed crafting and was an artist. Prior to retirement she was employed at the Wolcott Bargain Center.

She is predeceased by son Warren Rodney Wood, first husband Warren R. Wood.

She leaves behind, daughter and son in law Lisa and Brian Williams, husband of 50 1/2 years George W Silliman, grandson, Dustin (Amanda) Williams, Josie, Lee, Claire, granddaughter, Sarah (Jerry Lasher) Eygnor, great granddaughter, Brooke Eygnor, great grandson, Raylan Lasher, brother and sister in law, Ron “Mike” (Louise) Balauvelt, many friends, and long-time special friend Debbie O’Connell, and many fun time ukulele friends.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, 1:00-3:00 with a service at 3:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, burial to follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. www.catoredcreek.com