February 24th 2022, Thursday
Simmons, Donald R. 

by WayneTimes.com
February 24, 2022

CLYDE: Donald R. Simmons 94, passed away peacefully in his home on February 16, 2022. There will be no prior calling hours, a graveside service will be held in Rose Cemetery, at a later date.

Donald was born November 7, 1928 in Seneca Falls, NY. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley VanDuyne Simmons, son Steve, sister Margaret Martin, brothers Alfred, Clayton, Kenneth, &  Frederick.

He is survived by his daughter Donna Bornheimer of Lyons, son Ralph D. Simmons of Clyde, & several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing, and playing guitar with his brothers. Don worked several jobs during his life, and retired from the Wayne County Highway Department, in Lyons, NY. He will be sadly missed. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY.

