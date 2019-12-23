Obituaries
Simmons, Florence Olive
LYONS: Florence Olive Simmons 91, died Saturday December 21, 2019. Friends may call Thursday December 26, 4-7 pm at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St. , Lyons, services will be held on Friday December 27, at 11 am , at the funeral home, burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society. Olive was born in Little Oleans, Maryland on October 3, 1928, daughter of Marshall & Inez Browning Schetrompf. She had worked for Wayne County Nursing Home, in the kitchen. She loved camping & fishing. She is survived her son John D. (Linda K) Smith great-grandchildren, Samantha, Jessie & Brandon Smith; great-great grandson, Calvin Smith. Sister Margaret Lucia, 4 brothers; Norman, Ronnie, Kenny, & Marty Schetrompf several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Al in 2004 , sister Melda, brothers Elmer, Dale, Orbe, Donald, Albert, & Lee Russell. visit www.pusaterifuneral.com
Latest News
This Week in High School Sports
Clyde-Savannah basketball teams give back at holiday food drive
Clyde-Savannah athletes recently assisted St. John’s Rectory with its annual holiday food drive. Members of the boys and girls varsity...
Walworth resident’s wine label chosen at FLCC
The label chosen for the wine that Finger Lakes Community College students will bottle next spring pays homage to where...
Recent Obituaries
Simmons, Florence Olive
LYONS: Florence Olive Simmons 91, died Saturday December 21, 2019. Friends may call Thursday December 26, 4-7 pm at the...
Willard, Margueritte K.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on December 19, 2019 at age 70. Predeceased by her husband: Gerald Willard. Marge was a...
Dobbin, Lorraine E.
WOLCOTT: Age 93, passed away peacefully on December 20th, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was predeceased by...