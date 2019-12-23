Simmons, Florence Olive

LYONS: Florence Olive Simmons 91, died Saturday December 21, 2019. Friends may call Thursday December 26, 4-7 pm at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St. , Lyons, services will be held on Friday December 27, at 11 am , at the funeral home, burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society. Olive was born in Little Oleans, Maryland on October 3, 1928, daughter of Marshall & Inez Browning Schetrompf. She had worked for Wayne County Nursing Home, in the kitchen. She loved camping & fishing. She is survived her son John D. (Linda K) Smith great-grandchildren, Samantha, Jessie & Brandon Smith; great-great grandson, Calvin Smith. Sister Margaret Lucia, 4 brothers; Norman, Ronnie, Kenny, & Marty Schetrompf several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Al in 2004 , sister Melda, brothers Elmer, Dale, Orbe, Donald, Albert, & Lee Russell. visit www.pusaterifuneral.com