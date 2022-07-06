Simmons, Richard T. 

MARION: Entered into rest on June 30, 2022 at the age of 77. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Matilda Simmons; brother, Robert. Survived by his children, Heather Simmons, Brandon (Denise) Simmons, Megan (James) Dingman; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother, Ronald (Patricia Cragg) Simmons; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Richard enjoys antiques and the Whistle Stop Antique Center. He was a member of the Pioneer Gas Engine Association.

Friends and family are invited to call 5PM till 7PM Sunday, July 10th at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held at 7PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Pioneer Gas Engine Association, c/o Richard Vanderbrook, 5463 Beam Hill Rd., Marion, NY 14505 or Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450 Online Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com