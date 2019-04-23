Simmons, Roger W.

LYONS: Roger W. Simmons, 89, of Sohn-Alloway Rd., passed away unexpectedly Friday (April 19, 2019). Roger was born August 29, 1929 in Lyons, New York, the son to the late William and Helen Simmons of Lyons. Roger attended Lyons Union School and graduated from Lyons Central School in 1947. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1948 where he began his 22 years of military service. He wed Audrey A. Geddes in Vermont on October 3, 1953 and spent the next 17 years of their 63 years of marriage raising a military family and traveling the world. His travels in the US Air Force Security Services took him to Newfoundland, Labrador Canada, Greenland, Germany, Turkey, England, and many locations throughout the U.S. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant (SMSGT) from the US Air Force on August 1, 1970 after a 22 ½ year military career and moved back to his hometown of Lyons. He loved to keep in touch with his military friends while making many new ones. After the military he worked for Hickok Leather, Hallagans, and FiberBoard/FoldPak, finally retiring for good in 1989. In 1992, Roger and Audrey became “snow birds” traveling to Florida every winter for the next 18 years, expanding their circle of friends. They were active in social committees and retirement communities while in Florida. In the later years of his life, he enjoyed golfing, band concerts in the park and doting on his grand-children and great-grandchildren. Survived by three children Kathy (John) Brolly of N.C., Scott (Maggie) Simmons of Lyons and David Simmons of Rochester; four grandchildren Erin (Brian) Hall of Minn., Rachael (Todd) Haher of Macedon, Arryn (Brad) Bethards of S.C. and Ben Simmons of N.C.; five great-grandchildren Dylan, Molly, Aiden, Rowen and Rhett and his dear companion, Ms. Betty DiSanto of Lyons, NY. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Audrey in 2017, a brother William Simmons in 2013, son, Bradley J. Simmons in 2010 and grandson, Kurt W. Simmons in 2009. He will be remembered for his never ending smile and his genuinely friendly nature. He was loved by all who knew him. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (April 25, 2019) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (April 26, 2019) at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Phelps St., Lyons. Burial will be private at South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to The Kurt W. Simmons Foundation, 17 Sunset Dr., Lyons, NY 14489. keysorfuneralhomes.com