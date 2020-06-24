Powered by Dark Sky
September 30th 2020, Wednesday
Simmons Sr., Frederick L. 

by WayneTimes.com
June 24, 2020

NEWARK: Frederick L. Simmons Sr., 86, died Thursday (June 11, 2020) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Private funeral services will be held for the family. He was born on January 7, 1934 in Lyons, the son of the late Alfred and Iva Mae Withey Simmons.  He was a graduate of the Clyde High School. Mr. Simmons worked as a shipping clerk for Nalgene Corporation in Penfield for 38 years. He lived his life with pride and dignity, he worked hard for everything he had and would not accept handouts. In retirement he enjoyed camping, fishing and horseshoes. He loved playing music with his brothers. Frederick is survived by three children Jean Curtin of New Orleans, Frederick (Cynthia) Simmons Jr. of Savannah and Dennis Simmons of Sodus Point;  12 grandchildren Michael John, Brandon, Michael, Lisa, Warren, Carly, Jeff, Marty, Dezzerae, Kristen, and Sam; a brother Donald; many great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his love June Watts in 2017; a daughter Tina Crespo; a grandson Chris; sibilings Margaret, Alfred, Clayton “Duke” and  Kenneth. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

