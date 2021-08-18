Powered by Dark Sky
August 19th 2021, Thursday
Simmons, Steven C.

August 18, 2021

LYONS: Steven C. Simmons, 70, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2021.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (August 20) in Rose Cemetery, Rose, N.Y.

Steve was born on April 29, 1951, to Donald and Shirley Vanduyne Simmons. Steve served in the United States Army, and work several jobs in the area.

He is survived by his father, Donald Simmons of Clyde; brother, Ralph Simmons; sister, Donna Bornheimer; special friend, Lonnie Austin; and several aunts, cousins, nephews, and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde, N.Y. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

