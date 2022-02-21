Simon, Carl William

CLYDE: Carl William Simon, age 86, of Clyde, NY passed away from natural causes on February 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to mother, Helen Simon, in Dansville, NY. Carl attended Dansville Central School District for his school-age years. Carl was a veteran of the United States Army and he loved to tell stories about his time in the service and living in Germany. Carl was employed by Mesko Glass Co. (Geneva, NY) and Fuel Efficiency, LLC (Clyde, NY).

Carl loved the community and helping people. He was a member of the Clyde Volunteer Fire Department for 52 years. In that time, Carl served with the department and EMS as a firefighter, the president of the Clyde Ambulance Service for over 10 years and was one of Wayne County’s first ALS/CC technicians. Within the Village of Clyde, Carl served as a police officer and as the town Justice. Carl enjoyed playing his trumpet and was part of the Apple Knockers Drum & Bugle Corp, as well as the Savannah Cellar Savers Band for many years. Carl enjoyed having a martini and a cigar, spending time with his family and being with his beloved dog, Cosmo.

Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Simon and his brother-in-law; John Fratangelo. Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Phyllis Simon, his three children; Keith Simon, Karl Simon, Kimberly Bixby, along with their partner(s) and spouse(s), his grandchildren; Nicole Depuyt, Kayla Dewolf, Ashley Simon, Allyn Bixby, Nathan Disanto-Simon, along with their partner(s) and spouse(s), his great-grandchildren; Brynlee Dewolf, Brooklyn Dewolf, Jaxson Depuyt, Rylee Depuyt, Cayden Bixby, his sister-in-laws; Joanne Fratangelo and Maryann Caves and other relatives and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00-7:00PM on Thursday, February 24 , at the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home; 68 Sodus St. Clyde, NY 14433.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, February 25, at St. John the Evangelist Church; 114 Sodus St. Clyde, NY 14433.

A celebration of life will be held immediately following the funeral services at Stone 8 Tap House, 10257 NY Rt. 31 Clyde, NY 14433.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Clyde Volunteer Fire Department