November 12th 2020, Thursday
Sincerbeaux, Joseph A.

by WayneTimes.com
November 12, 2020

SAVANNAH: Age 56, passed away on November 8th, 2020. He is survived by his fiancée, Londa Brazee; children, Stephanie (Terry) Lawrence, Todd (Cassandra) Sincerbeaux, Tasha Yonge, Troy Sincerbeaux and Katelyn (Jonathan Byroads) Sincerbeaux; grandchildren, Domonic Lawrence, Jared Lawrence, Blake Lawrence, Brooklyn Lawrence, Cierra Davis-Sincerbeaux, Connor Washburn, Trever Sincerbeaux and Nevaeh Sincerbeaux; siblings, Penny (Wade) Yonge, Larry (Bonnie) Sincerbeaux, Richard (Annette) Sincerbeaux, Floyd (Becky) Sincerbeaux, Robert Sincerbeaux, Phillip (Tammy) Sincerbeaux, Ronnie Sincerbeaux Deborah (Jim) Gorton and Alice (Jim) Hecker; several nieces, nephews, cousins, step grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph Allen Sincerbeaux Jr; parents, Clarence & Shirley Sincerbeaux; grandparents, Charles & Alice Dingy and brother, Dennis Sincerbeaux. Friends and family are invited to call 2pm – 6pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Christ Community Church, 27 West Genesee Street, Clyde, NY 14433. Where there will be a service following. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

Sincerbeaux, Joseph A.

