Sinclair, Donald Alexander

Palmyra----Donald Alexander Sinclair November 9, 1939 - February 23, 2026 passed away in Punta Gorda, FL.

Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Don was the son of Alexander and Violet (Hobson) Sinclair. He graduated from West Allis High School (Wisconsin) in 1958, served in the U.S. Army, then attended Simmons Institute of Funeral Service in Syracuse N.Y. Don’s first funeral directing positions were in Brooklyn and Forestville, N.Y., then eventually owning and operating Cady & Mate Sinclair Funeral Home in Palmyra N.Y.

Don made friends easily and cherished his various civic roles in Palmyra. Examples include his service on the Volunteer Ambulance, Rotary Club, Newark Hospital Board of Directors, and in local politics. He was especially happy during family holidays or vacations and pursued hobbies such as NASCAR or boating. He loved animals, sports and music very much. Don is predeceased by his first wife, Constance Smith in 1979 and second wife, Nancy Kay Gorman in 2025. He is survived by his brother Douglas (Robin) Sinclair; sisters-in-law Susan (Frederick) Jakes, Terri (Harold) Ferguson, and Judy (Perry) Gorman; loving nephews; two daughters, Kelly Sinclair Babcock and Sally (Tod) Sinclair Viniski; and three beloved grandchildren, Donald Slattery, Logan Babcock, and Maxine Babcock.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorials in his name may be made to the Western Presbyterian Church, 101 E. Main Street, Palmyra, N.Y. 14522

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com