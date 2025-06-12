Sinclair, Nancy Kay

April 11, 1939 – May 29, 2025

PALMYRA, NY / PUNTA GORDA, FL: Nancy Kay Gorman Sinclair, 86, passed away peacefully and with family after a short illness in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Born in West Allis, Wisconsin, Nancy Kay graduated from West Allis High School in 1957. Nancy Kay began a career as a health insurance Office Manager in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She and Donald Sinclair married in 1980 and settled down in Palmyra, N.Y. where she began a lengthy career serving the Palmyra-Macedon School District. She was a member of the Western Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Star. Additionally, Nancy Kay co-managed the Cady & Mate Sinclair Funeral Home. Nancy Kay loved all water activities, teaching swimming and aqua aerobics in several Wayne County locations. She and Donald lived in Sodus Point, N.Y. and eventually retired in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Nancy Kay is survived by her husband Donald; two daughters, Kelly Sinclair-Babcock and Sally Sinclair (Tod Viniski); three grandchildren, Donald Slattery, Logan Babcock, and Maxine Babcock; her sister, Judith Gorman and one niece. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, James Gorman.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorials in her name may be made to the Western Presbyterian Church, 101 E Main Street, Palmyra, NY, 14522 or to the charity of your choice.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com