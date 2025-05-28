Sippel, James J. “Jim”

May 11, 1943 - May 25, 2025

WILLIAMSON: Beloved husband, brother and uncle entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 25, 2025 at the age of 82. He was born on May 11, 1943 to the late Eustace and Bernadette Sippel. Jim was predeceased by his brothers Ronald, Richard, Herbert and his sisters Joan, Bernadette. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara (Doyle) Sippel; sister Jean (David) Wolf; numerous nieces and nephews; among other family members and friends throughout the years.

Jim was raised in Webster and started working at McDonald Welding (Webster) at the age of 16, eventually owning the business for almost 20 years before retiring in 1998. Upon marriage, he and Barbara settled in Ontario for 16 years before moving to Williamson in 1983. He was an Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. Jim was an active parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Jim lived and enjoyed life through simple pleasures and helping others. He took pride in maintaining his home and business, but above all, he was always there for family and friends and would do anything to help. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, support, selflessness, generosity, wit and unwavering devotion to those he loved.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 10:30 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 5823 Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519, or Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester, in memory of Jim. Please visit his tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices to leave a condolence, light a candle or to upload a photo.