Sirkin, Stephen R. 

NEWARK: The Honorable Stephen R. Sirkin, 80, died Wednesday (January 15, 2020) at his home. Friends may call from 2-6 PM on Sunday (January 19th) at his home, 127 Pine Ridge Drive, Newark. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday (January 20th) at the Temple Beth-El, 755 South Main Street, Geneva. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Those wishing may make a donation, in his name, to the Temple Beth-El, 755 South Main Street, Geneva, New York 14456. Stephen was born on October 15, 1939 in Newark, the son of Dr. Jacob and Edith Shapiro Sirkin. He was a 1957 graduate of Newark High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Colgate University. After receiving his law degree from Syracuse University in 1964, he served as an FBI Special Agent until 1968. He served in Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and New York before returning to Newark to practice law. In 1971, Steve was elected Wayne County District Attorney serving until 1989. He was then elected as a Wayne County Judge and served from 1990 till his retirement in 2009. Stephen was also an appointed Supreme Court Justice and during his career presiding over cases in fourteen counties. He is survived by his wife Beverly Burlee Sirkin; son Jonathan (Leann) Sirkin, daughter Elise Blitz; and several grandchildren. Stephen was predeceased by his parents and his step-mother Winifred Sirkin. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com