Skilins, Sr., Paul “Bikeless” Michael

WILLIAMSON: Paul Michael Skilins also known as “Bikeless”, 67, passed away peacefully Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Pines of Peace, with his family by his side.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the Sodus Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will take place this summer at the Bluffs.

Paul was born October 23, 1957 in Sodus, the son of Peter P. Skilins and the late Norma Ruth (Cox) Skilins. He loved his dogs and being outdoors. He enjoyed his daily ride on his scooter, going down to Chimney Bluffs, meeting new people and making new friends.

He is survived by his father Peter of Deland, FL; son Paul Michael Skilins, Jr. of Newark; sister Patricia (Randy) Timmerman of Williamson; grand-daughters Skye and Delilah Skilins ; special niece Candice (Ronnie) Timmerman of Sodus; nephew Kristopher (Cassie) Skilins of Sodus; nieces Kristi Cuthbert of Rochester and Trisha Skilins of TN and several cousins.

Besides his mother he was preceded in death by his brother John G. Skilins.

The family requests that donations in Paul’s name be sent to the Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Paul’s neighbor Joe for all his help and kindness through the years and to all of the loving staff at the Pines of Peace before Paul went to be with the Lord.