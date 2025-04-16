What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Skilins, Sr., Paul “Bikeless” Michael

April 16, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WILLIAMSON: Paul Michael Skilins also known as “Bikeless”, 67, passed away peacefully Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Pines of Peace, with his family by his side.

There will be no calling hours.  A graveside service will be held at the Sodus Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will take place this summer at the Bluffs.

Paul was born October 23, 1957 in Sodus, the son of Peter P. Skilins and the late Norma Ruth (Cox) Skilins.  He loved his dogs and being outdoors.  He enjoyed his daily ride on his scooter, going down to Chimney Bluffs, meeting new people and making new friends.

He is survived by his father Peter of Deland, FL; son Paul Michael Skilins, Jr. of Newark; sister Patricia (Randy) Timmerman of Williamson; grand-daughters Skye and Delilah Skilins ; special niece Candice (Ronnie) Timmerman of Sodus; nephew Kristopher (Cassie) Skilins of Sodus; nieces Kristi  Cuthbert of Rochester and Trisha Skilins of TN and several cousins.

Besides his mother he was preceded in death by his brother John G. Skilins.

The family requests that donations in Paul’s name be sent to the Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY  14519.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Paul’s neighbor Joe for all his help and kindness through the years and to all of the loving staff at the Pines of Peace before Paul went to be with the Lord.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker
1 2 3 245
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.