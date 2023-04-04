Skinner, Ira S. 

MARION/PALMYRA: Entered into rest on April 2, 2023 at the age of 79. He is predeceased by his parents, Ira and Marie Skinner. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kristine; daughter, Corrine Skinner; son, Curtis (Melanie Scacchetti) Skinner; brother, Clark Skinner; and several friends.

Ira retired from the Williamson Central School after teaching for 36 years, where he also coached baseball, basketball, soccer and tennis. He was an umpire for baseball, a referee for soccer and basketball.

He enjoyed golfing, watching movies, reading and watching the NY Yankees. He was a member of the St Marks Episcopal Church in Newark.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, April 6 from 5-8PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. A funeral service will be held Friday, 11AM at St Marks Episcopal Church, 400 S.Main St., Newark, NY 14523. Interment Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, c/o 2West or East floors, 1200 Driving Park Ave., Newark, NY 14513. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com